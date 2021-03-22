Score the kids a Star Wars Baby Yoda Bean Bag Chair from just $23.50 (More than 50% off)

Target is now offering the kids’ Star Wars The Child Bean Bag Chair for *$24.99 with free shipping* in orders over $35. RedCard holders can score it for *$23.74 shipped*. Regularly $50, and fetching a bloated $100+ at Amazon, this is at least 50% off and the lowest we can find. Measuring out at 20- x 30- x 30-inches, your little Mandolarian fans will love this one in their room. Featuring an adorable Baby Yoda rendering, it is made of soft micromink polyester material and it “can be spot cleaned,” making it “100% mom-approved!” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.



