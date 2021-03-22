Microsoft’s Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse drops to $35 at Best Buy (Save $15)

Best Buy is offering the new Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse in Peach for *$34.99* with free shipping in orders over $45 or for My Best Buy Elite members. For comparison, it has a list price of $50, fetches $37 in other colors at Amazon on sale (but back ordered), and today’s deal is among the best that we’ve seen all-time. Sporting BlueTrack technology, this mouse is designed to work on virtually any surface. The blue beam is “four times larger” than a standard laser and it “captures a high-contrast image of whatever surface it’s on” so your mouse can track precisely. There are three customizable buttons here alongside a machined aluminum scroll wheel and “all-day comfort.” It connects to your computer using Bluetooth, meaning no wireless dongle is required for it to work. Rated 4.7/5 stars.



