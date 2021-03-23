Report: Microsoft is in talks to buy Discord for over $10 billion

Microsoft is reportedly in talks to buy gaming chat service Discord for a price tag that's above $10 billion, according to Bloomberg.



Neither Microsoft nor Discord have confirmed the talks, Bloomberg reported. Venturebeat reported earlier that Discord was trying to put the service up for sale, and named the $10 billion figure as a target. Venturebeat had also reported that Discord was hoping to be acquired by a major game platform company, including the possibility of Microsoft.



