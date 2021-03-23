Review: ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ delivers full vacuuming autonomy with a dirt disposal unit

Today, ECOVACS is expanding its stable of smart robotic vacuums with a pair of offerings that enter into the midrange of its lineup. Delivering quite a roster of notable features like laser guidance, Alexa voice control, and an improved suction system, the new ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ arrives with the brand’s most quiet cleaning experience yet alongside a bundled dirt disposal unit for automating even more of the process. And after putting it to the test for the last few weeks, we’re taking a hands-on look at the new release. Head below for all of the details and a closer look at the robotic vacuum’s performance.



