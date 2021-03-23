Discord: What to know about messaging app Microsoft is reportedly in talks to acquire
Discord is reportedly exploring a sale, and it's possible Microsoft is among the suitors. Here's what you need to know about the popular chat app.
Microsoft is reportedly in talks to acquire the app, which has audio, video, and text chat functions, for more than $10 billion.