While the 9 Pro is almost a thousand bucks, the OnePlus 9 is more than $200 less expensive. OnePlus is also finally talking about its long-rumored smartwatch, but it doesn't run Wear OS.Full Article
OnePlus Unveils the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and OnePlus Watch
ExtremeTech0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Everything announced at today’s OnePlus event
The Next Web
OnePlus held a virtual event today to launch a bunch of things including its first smartwatch and its first set of flagships phone..