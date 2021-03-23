Protect your home with Germ Guardian’s HEPA UV light Air Purifier at $50 (Reg. $85+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Germ Guardian True HEPA Air Purifier with UV for *$49.99 with free shipping* for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly in the $85 range at Amazon where it is currently on sale for $70, today’s offer is as much as 40% in savings, slightly below the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. If you’re looking to rid your home of harmful germs and toxins, today’s deal might be just what you’re after. This is a 3-in-1 model with a true HEPA filtration system that “reduces up to 99.97% of harmful germs, dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens.” The built-in UV-C light also helps with the airborne viruses while the pre-filter and activated charcoal filter deal with odors, pet hair, and other larger particulates. This model also has three speed settings and carries a 4+ star rating from over 33,000 Amazon customers. Ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More details below.



