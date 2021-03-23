Blu-ray + 4K from $12: Star Trek Stardate Collection, News of the World, John Wick, more

Amazon is currently offering the Star Trek: Stardate Collection on Blu-ray for *$32.99 shipped*. Regularly going for $44 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to its all-time low there and is the best available. If you’re a Star Trek fan, this is a must-have in any collection. It includes the original 10 movies ranging from Star Trek: The Motion Picture to Star Trek X: Nemesis. Not only does this bundle have all 10 movies on Blu-ray, but it also provides digital copies, enabling the ability to watch when you’re not at home. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Head below for more great movies on sale.



