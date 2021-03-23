Microsoft Announces Major Microsoft Edge Update for Linux

Microsoft Edge is currently available as a stable browser on Windows and Mac, but as far as the Linux version is concerned, only a preview is offered to users on this platform. But on the other hand, Edge for Linux is evolving at a pretty fast pace, and this week, Microsoft announced that Linux users can now sync their favorites in the browser. Needless to say, you need to be logged int with a Microsoft account, but in addition, you also need to enable the MSA sign in flag to get the new capabilities. “Microsoft Edge on Linux now includes the ability to login with your Microsoft account and sync your favorites, passwords, extensions, and more! As an insider, we would love your feedback on how well this experience works for you,” Microsoft said in an announcement this week. Worth knowing is that AAD accounts are not yet supported,...