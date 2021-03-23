Eliminate car odors for 120 days with four Armor All Vent Clips, now $2 each (Save 48%)

Amazon is offering the four Armor All Car Odor Eliminator Vent Clips in Desert Nights Scent for *$8.18 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 48% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if your car smells like food, pets, or something entirely different, Armor All is here to save the day with these odor-eliminating vent clips. They feature a Desert Nights scent and are said to last up to 30 days each. This means you can anticipate four months of having a clean smelling car without having to part with much of your hard-earned cash. Rated 4.3/5 stars.



