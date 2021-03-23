Square D Wiser energy monitor keeps tabs on your home’s electric usage at $100 off

Home Depot is offering the Square D Wiser Energy Smart Home Utility Monitor for *$199 shipped*. Also at Lowe’s. Down $100 from its list price, today’s deal beats our last mention of $240 and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to keep tabs on how much energy you’re using at home, this is a great way to do it. You’ll be able to integrate it with things like Alexa, Assistant, and more. Plus, it lets you check power usage instantly to know whether you left the stove on when you’re not at home. It also can tie into solar installs with live generation tracking to make the most of your system. Rated 4.5/5 stars.



