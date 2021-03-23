Melnor’s Bluetooth smart water timer helps with your utility bills at a low of $34

Amazon is offering the Melnor 1-Zone Bluetooth Smart Water Timer for *$33.93 shipped*. Down from $40, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This smart water timer connects to your phone via Bluetooth so you can schedule when it comes on and off. You can set it to water on specific days of the week, or even every few days depending on what your needs are. Manual mode is also available if you need to turn it on right at the unit or through the app outside of a scheduled time. Plus, watering delay allows you to temporarily pause things due to rain or if your ground is already wet. Rated 3.9/5 stars.



