Boulder shooting victims include 3 employees at the King Soopers grocery store and an Instacart shopper
Published
The deadly shooting serves as a stark reminder of the risks that retail workers face on the job.Full Article
Published
The deadly shooting serves as a stark reminder of the risks that retail workers face on the job.Full Article
THE PRESIDENT IS ENCOURAGING GUN CONTROL MEASURES AFTER A SHOOTING LAST NIGHT IN BOULDER, COLORADO THAT KILLED TEN PEOPLE
10 People Killed in Boulder, Colorado, Grocery Store Shooting.
Ten people were killed in a mass
shooting after a gunman..
When shots rang out inside the King Soopers grocery store, some shoppers and employees instinctively ran. Others froze, unsure what..