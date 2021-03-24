Microsoft’s new Xbox Wireless Headset has been hard to find in-stock, let alone on sale for $94

Lenovo currently offers the new Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headset for *$94.05 shipped* when applying code *EXTRAFIVE* at checkout. Down from its usual $100 going rate, today’s offer is the very first discount to date on the new release and a rare chance to score the headset given how quickly it has been selling out, let alone at a discount. Microsoft’s new Xbox Wireless Headset delivers a wireless way to enjoy a more immersive gaming experience on Series X or S. Alongside direct pairing to your console, other notable features include a built-in microphone, ear-cup dials to adjust volume, and up to 15-hour battery life. As a #1 new release, it carries a 4/5 star rating and you can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look. Head below for more.



