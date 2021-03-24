New 2021 lows arrive on Apple Watch Series 6 styles at up to $80 off

Amazon is currently taking up to *$80 off* a selection of Apple Watch Series 6 models starting at *$349*. Free shipping is available to all. Throughout the sale today you’ll find everything from entry-level models with sport bands to higher-end stainless steel and Milanese loop offerings, Cellular models, and more. You can shop the entire collection of discounts here while locking in the best prices of 2021 so far.



Alongside all of the usual fitness tracking features, Apple Watch Series 6 brings plenty of new noteworthy functionality to your wrist headlined by the addition of a new blood/oxygen sensor. That’s on top of an even brighter always-on display than Series 5, as well as its new U1 chip and support for faster charging. Plus, you’ll also benefit from cellular connectivity on select models for leaving your iPhone behind during long runs and the like. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.



