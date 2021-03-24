Get a home office workout in: DeskCycle Under Desk Exerciser now $147 (Reg. $190+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, 3D Innovations (99% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering the DeskCycle Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser for *$147 shipped*. Regularly $190+, this is the lowest we have tracked since Black Friday 2020 when it dropped to $143. Perfect for staying active while getting some work done, this one provides eight levels of magnetic resistance right under your desk. It fits under tables as low as 27-inches and carries an LCD screen for monitoring speed, time, distance, calories, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,600 Amazon customers. More details below.



