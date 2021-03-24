This Z-shaped gaming desk ships to your door for $56 (Save $44)

Songmics Direct (97% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Z-shaped Gaming Desk for *$55.99 shipped*. That’s $44 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. If you’ve been on the hunt for the perfect gaming desk for your setup, this could be the one. It shakes things up with Z-shaped legs, bundled cup and headphone holders, and the list goes on. The black colorway is combined with red accents throughout, a pairing that’s likely to make this unit look great in almost any game room. Rated 4.6/5 stars.



