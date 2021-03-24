Samurai Warriors 5 Introduces Ultimate Skills to the Series

Samurai Warriors 5 has been confirmed to arrive on PC and consoles on July 27, which means there's plenty of time to learn about all the new stuff the game will supposedly bring. Today, KOEI TECMO and developer Omega Force revealed Samurai Warriors 5 will be the first in the series to include Ultimate Skills. But first, let's see when and where the game takes place. For those who haven't yet read anything about Samurai Warriors 5, it's important to mention that the game takes place inside the Sengoku period, during which an inverted social order extends across Japan. Samurai Warriors 5 starts with Nobunaga, along with his childhood friend Toshiie Maeda, as they make a raid on the Imagawa Army to rescue Ieyasu from his captors. These are popular figures from Japanese history, but it's totally fine if you haven't heard about any of them. Anyway, the new ability announced today, Ultimate Skills will be very useful in raids. These are incredibly powerful actions that ...