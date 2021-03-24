Rocketbook Flip smart reusable notebook + 5 pens drops to $25 for today only (Reg. $34+)

Today only, Woot is offering up to *25% off* Rocketbook smart notebook bundles. One standout is the Rocketbook Flip Smart Reusable Notepad with five pens attached at* $24.99 with free shipping* for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $34 direct and currently starting at around $30 Amazon with just one pen, Today’s deal is at least 25% off and the current lowest price we can find. Not only does this provide a traditional writing setup, but you can also blast all of your notes and sketches to the cloud (just about all popular services are supported here) and then wipe the book clean with a damp cloth to start over. Not only are you getting five pens here but also a microfiber cloth. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,100 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.



