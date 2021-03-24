Add four solar-powered LED lights to your fence or deck for under $4 each (50% off)

KBP (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Outdoor Solar LED Fence Lights for *$14.99 Prime shipped* with the code *50KBPSOLAR* at checkout. Down 50% from its normal going rate, this is a match for our last mention and is the best available. You’ll find that these compact LED lights are perfect for placing along your deck, fence, or stairs to add a bit of illumination for walking around at night. Being solar-powered, there are no wires to run or batteries to change here, making install simple. Around six hours in the sun will yield between six to eight hours of light at night. Rated 4.2/5 stars.



more…