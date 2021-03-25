Everybody Will Get a Large TV This Year, Research Shows

2020 had different plans for us, locking us indoors away from each other and forcing us to rely on technology to remain in touch and do the things we were usually doing in other places. Working from home has become something more common than anyone expected, and this has increased the demand for devices up to a point where the tech world struggles with the lack of chips for various industries. TVs too have recorded a huge boom last year because, you know, watching TV is something we all do given how much time we spend at home. And research conducted by TrendForce says the increase will continue this year, with 223 million units to be sold in 2021 alone, a 3.1 percent jump from 2020. “The delay of UEFA Euro 2020 and the Tokyo Olympics until this summer will likely also play a role in driving up TV demand, regardless of whether live attendance will be allowed at the events. However, price...