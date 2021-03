OnePlus 9 series, Realme 8 series, and Vivo X60 series are among smartphones that launched in India this week. OnePlus 9 series includes the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R, and OnePlus 9 Pro, while the Realme has announced the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro. Meanwhile, Vivo has launched three smartphones under its X60 series – […]