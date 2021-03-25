Replenish your stock of Bounce Fabric Softener Dryer Sheets: 240-pack now $5.50 (30% off)

Amazon is now offering the 240-count package of Bounce Fabric Softener Dryer Sheets for *$5.69 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and remember to cancel it after your order ships if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly between $7.50 and $8.50 at Amazon, today’s offer is about 30% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This is great opportunity to stock up while the price is right. Helping to reduce wrinkles and impart a fresh scent to your laundry, they also contain fabric softener and are safe for your most colorful pieces. Rated 4+ stars from over 56,000 Amazon customers. More details below.



more…