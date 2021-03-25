Upgrade your on-the-go working kit with this three device Bluetooth keyboard at just $15

Duolihui US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Jelly Comb Multi-Device Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard for *$14.99 Prime shipped* when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 50% from its list price, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a keyboard to take with you for on-the-go work, this is a great choice. It features both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity so you can quickly switch between three connection profiles. This means that, at the press of a button, you can change what computer it’s connected to. You’ll find both macOS and Windows keys here, meaning it’s ready to use with your favorite computer, regardless of the operating system. Rated 4.3/5 stars.



