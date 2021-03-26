Eddie Bauer’s Friends and Family Event takes 50% off your purchase: Spring layers, pants, more

The Eddie Bauer Friends and Family Event takes *50% off *your purchase. No code needed. Plus, save an *extra 50% off *clearance items with code *SPRING50 *at checkout. This is a great way to score deals on outerwear, pants, shorts, dresses, shoes, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. For men, the Downlight Jacket is a standout from this sale. It’s currently marked down to *$125* and originally was priced at $249. The packable material makes it convenient to travel with or you can choose from four color options. It also has three zippered pockets to store essentials and the material is completely waterproof. You can easily dress it up or down and it’s rated 4.5/5 stars from Eddie Bauer customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.



