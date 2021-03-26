GermGuardian’s AC59 Air Purifier with UV-C covers 388-sq. ft. for $150 (Reg. $200+)

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the GermGuardian AC59 HEPA Air Purifier for *$149.99 shipped*. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $230 at Best Buy, this is up to $80 in savings, the lowest price we can find, and a perfect timing for allergy season. You’ll find a very similar model via Amazon on sale for $160 right now after you clip the on-page coupon. This model is rated to handle spaces as large as 338-square feet with a true HEPA filter to capture “99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, including pollen, mold, dust and pet dander.” On top of that, it sports a built-in UV-C light that “destroys a host of viruses” as well as preset timers, variable speed selections, and an integrated carbon filter “that helps reduce odors.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.



