Amazon offers up to 33% off Play-Doh eggs, NERF, toys, more for Easter with deals from $5

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to *33% off *Play-Doh, NERF, Playskool, FurReal, and more. These toy, board game, and play set deals come just in time for upcoming Easter gifts with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’re also looking at 4+ star ratings on just about everything as well as quite a wide selection of options for a range of age groups. Monopoly Junior, Play-Dog Easter egg kits, NERF blasters, mini basketball hoops, and more are all in today’s sale and shipping in time for this weekend, much like today’s Easter candy sale. Head below for some of our top picks from the Easter toy sale.



