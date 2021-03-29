Load up on Amazon’s K-cup pods while 100-packs are starting from $22 (Up to 25% off)

Amazon is now offering up to *25% off* a range of its Happy Belly and AmazonFresh K-cups. These are a particularly affordable way to stock up and keep your K-cup spending down. There are plenty of notable offers and various flavors here, but one standout is the 100-pack of Amazon Brand Solimo Donut Style Blend Medium-Light Roast Coffee Pods for *$22.13*. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the special price and cancel it after your order goes through. Regularly $30, today’s offer is more than 25% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Made from a blend of select Latin American coffees, it is described as having “smooth, delightful flavor with clean acidity and a familiar, toasty aroma.” The pods are also compatible with both 1.0 and 2.0 K-cup brewers. Rated 4+ stars from over 20,200 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.



more…