LIFX’s new Color HomeKit Bulb packs 1,100-lumen output at $40 (Save 20%), more from $15

Amazon is currently offering the LIFX Color A19 HomeKit Light Bulb for *$39.99 shipped*. Normally fetching $50, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and marks the very first price cut we’ve seen on the new release. Delivering 1,100-lumens of brightness, this smart LED light doesn’t require an external hub in order to work with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setups. Its full color output pairs with various white temperatures for setting the perfect scene be it during movie nights or to add a pop of color to your office. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head below for more.



