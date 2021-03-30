Website X5 2021.2 Pro makes setting up ecommerce sites simpler than ever thanks to new Product Sheet Pages

Italian developer Incomedia has released its second major update to the Website X5 Pro 2021 line with the release of Website X5 Pro 2021.2 Pro. This release focuses primarily on ecommerce sites with the introduction of a new Product Sheet Page feature, to help highlight products by giving them their own, automatically generated, separate pages. Website X5 Pro, also available in a cheaper, cut-down Evo edition and the free, extremely function-limited Go edition, aims to simplify web building through a simple multi-step process that requires little or no HTML coding experience. The new Product Sheet Page feature is, however, exclusive… [Continue Reading]