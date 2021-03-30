Apple officially announces virtual WWDC 2021 for June, iOS 15 and more expected

Apple has officially announced WWDC 2021 with the tagline “Glow and Behold.” This year, the conference will take place completely virtually starting June 7 through June 11. At WWDC 2021, Apple is likely to unveil the future of its software platforms, including iOS 15, macOS 12, watchOS 8, and more.



This marks the second year in a row that Apple will hold a virtual Worldwide Developers Conference due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be free to all developers.



more…