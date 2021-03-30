Panasonic’s 8-pack of AAA eneloop rechargeable batteries now under $16

Amazon is now offering an 8-pack of Panasonic eneloop AAA Ni-MH Rechargeable Batteries for *$15.89 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $27, today’s deal is matching our mention from earlier this year and is the lowest we can find. While not a huge discount from what we have been tracking at Amazon lately, they are currently fetching $20 at Walmart and this is the second best price we have tracked over the last year on some of the best rechargeable batteries out there. They can maintain a “70% charge after 10-years” of use, come pre-charged, and can be juiced back up a total of 2,100 times. Rated 4+ stars from over 27,000 Amazon customers. More details below.



