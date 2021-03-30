Garmin’s Edge 130 compact bike GPS tracks your springtime rides at a low of $100

Amazon is offering the Garmin Edge 130 Compact Cycling/Bike GPS for *$99.93 shipped*. Down from its normal going rate of $170 to $200, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. With nicer weather finally arriving, it’s time to head outdoors and start enjoying the sunshine again. For you, that might be taking a bike ride. If that’s the case, this cycling GPS is designed to use GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo satellites as well as an altimeter so you know exactly how far, fast, hard, and high you ride. The 1.8-inch display features is crisp and “easy to read in [both] sunlight or low-light conditions.” It’s also compatible with other cycling accessories from Garmin, including the company’s rearview radar and smart lights. Rated 4.5/5 stars.



