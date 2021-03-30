Make egg bites and mini cheescakes at home: Dash Sous Vide Maker drops to $25 at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the Dash Deluxe Sous Vide Style Egg Bite Maker for *$24.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 at Amazon, today’s deal is 17% off, a new 2021 low, and the best we can find. The last time we saw it go for any less was a limited $22+ offer for Black Friday 2020. You know those egg bites you see at Starbucks and elsewhere? Well, this thing is made specifically to create those in your own home as well as desserts like mini cheesecakes, and more. Including four mini egg silicone molds, as well as a larger one for breakfast sandwiches and the like, you just drop in your ingredients, hit the on button, and your meal will be ready in roughly 10 minutes. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,300 Amazon customers. More details below.



