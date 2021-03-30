Score grandma or the kids a new Amazon Fire 7 tablet from just $40 right now (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering its Fire 7 tablet 16GB for *$39.99 shipped*. Regularly $50, this is a solid 20% price drop, matching the lowest we have tracked since a brief $35 offer last summer, and the best we can find. You can also grab the 32GB variant for *$59.99*, down from the usual $70, right now as well. While it certainly isn’t the most powerful option out there, this is a fully-functioning tablet for just $40 after all. Perfect for grandma, the kids, or just as a family room device, it sports a 7-inch display, a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, and 1GB of RAM. The 2 MP front- and rear-facing cameras are joined by hands-free Alexa access and 720p video. Rated 4+ stars from over 173,000 Amazon customers. More details below.



