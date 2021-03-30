SentrySafe’s Fireproof/Waterproof 0.82-Cu. Ft. Safe returns to $149 (Save $50)

Lowe’s is offering the SentrySafe Fireproof/Waterproof Safe (SFW082F) for *$149 shipped*, but it’s also available at Amazon for *$149.99* with Prime shipping. That’s $50 off and is a match for the best price we’ve tracked in over a year. This safe provides a way for you to keep important documents or possessions intact even if a disaster occurs. In fact, the company touts that this unit can keep interior temperatures safe even if the exterior has endured 1,700-degree Fahrenheit levels for a full hour. It can also withstand sitting in 5 inches of water for an entire day. The unit spans 16.3 by 19.3 by 13.7 inches. Rated 4.5/5 stars.



