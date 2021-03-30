Let your kids play with three pounds of Kinetic Sand + get eight tools, more for under $12

Amazon is offering the Kinetic Sand Beach Sand Kingdom Playset with 3-pounds of Sand for *$11.80 Prime* *shipped* when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally, you’d pay $15 or more for this kit, and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. If you’re not heading to the beach anytime soon, this is a great way to mimic it at home. It feels like wet beach sand, but without being sticky and as messy as actually going to the beach. With three pounds of sand included here, there’s plenty for your kids to play with. There are also eight included castle-themed molds and tools, plus a “transformable sand box.” Rated 4.8/5 stars.



more…