Carbonite Safe review: Cleverly integrated online backup

It's been a few years since we reviewed the Carbonite backup service and, outwardly, things have changed a bit. There's a new owner, OpenText; the name of the service has morphed from Carbonite Online to Carbonite Safe; and there's been a very slight drop in price. What remains intact is its status as the most elegantly realized and integrated online backup service in the industry.



*Data selection and clever OS integration*



Carbonite Safe offers unlimited data backup, but by default it intelligently targets only the most common data and locations: the Windows Documents, Pictures, Music, etc. folders. If you store important data outside those locations, it requires a bit more user intervention than, say, competitor Backblaze, which backs up everything, lock, stock, and barrel—a safe but unnecessarily wasteful approach.



To read this article in full, please click here