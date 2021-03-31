Carbonite Safe review: Cleverly integrated online backup

Carbonite Safe review: Cleverly integrated online backup

PC World

Published

It's been a few years since we reviewed the Carbonite backup service and, outwardly, things have changed a bit. There's a new owner, OpenText; the name of the service has morphed from Carbonite Online to Carbonite Safe; and there's been a very slight drop in price. What remains intact is its status as the most elegantly realized and integrated online backup service in the industry.

*Data selection and clever OS integration*

Carbonite Safe offers unlimited data backup, but by default it intelligently targets only the most common data and locations: the Windows Documents, Pictures, Music, etc. folders. If you store important data outside those locations, it requires a bit more user intervention than, say, competitor Backblaze, which backs up everything, lock, stock, and barrel—a safe but unnecessarily wasteful approach.

To read this article in full, please click here

Full Article