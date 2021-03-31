Save up to $400 on Moto Android smartphones: razr 5G $1,000, Edge $391, more from $120

Amazon currently offers the Motorola razr 5G for *$999.99 shipped*. Also at B&H for the same price. Normally fetching $1,400, today’s offer amounts to $400 in savings, marks the best we’ve seen since December, and matches the all-time low set just twice before. Motorola’s second-generation razr smartphone delivers a nostalgic flip phone design with a folding 6.2-inch OLED display. On top of 5G connectivity, there’s a single 48MP camera as well as 256GB of storage. A Snapdragon 765G is at the center of the experience with all-day battery life to complete the package. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from *$120*.



more…