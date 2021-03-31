Gorgeous Turn-Based JRPG Astria Ascending Revealed for PC and Consoles

Astria Ascending is an upcoming Final Fantasy Tactics-like JRPG developed by Artisan Studios. Revealed earlier this week, the gorgeous hand-drawn game has been confirmed to arrive on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Game Pass in 2021. Just like every other JRPG, Astria Ascending promises an epic adventure, an expansive story of fate, sacrifice, and new beginnings. Developed in partnership with publisher Dear Villagers, the game boasts contributions from famous JRPG developers, with a score by Hitoshi Sakimoto (Final Fantasy XII, Vagrant Story), narrative by Kazushige Nojima (Final Fantasy X, Final Fantasy VII Remake), and art from CyDesignation (Akihiko Yoshida and Hideo Minaba). “In Astria Ascending we wanted to explore how people cope in extraordinary times. Each hero has their own perspective, but it’s the relationships they form with one another that truly brings the story to life,” said Artisan Studio’s...