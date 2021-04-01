Bartesian Keurig-style cocktail maker sees rare Amazon price drop to $280 (Reg. $350)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Bartesian (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Premium Cocktail and Margarita Machine for *$279.88 shipped*. Regularly $350 and very rarely ever going on sale, this is $70 off the going rate, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in over a year, and within a few bucks of the all-time low. This aesthetically pleasing machine is like the Keurig of cocktails and will be a conversation starter all summer while its sitting in your home bar. Created by “master mixologists,” you simply drop a cocktail capsule in, select your preferred strength, and press mix, effectively negating the need to worry about all of the extras like “juices, bitters, simple syrups, and other ingredients.” Just make sure you have a bottle or two of your favorite whiskey, vodka, rum, gin or tequila on hand, and you’re ready to go. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,200 Amazon customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage right here. More details below.



