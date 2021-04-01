NASA's shiny new Perseverance rover has been stealing the spotlight lately, but Curiosity is still on Mars, too. This aging robot is still young and hip enough to take a selfie -- hell, Curiosity pioneered the rover selfie.Full Article
NASA’s Curiosity Mars Rover Beams Back Stunning Selfie
