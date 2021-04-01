Satechi April Fools’ Day sitewide sale takes $10 off Apple accessory orders over $50

After showcasing its Cybermouse April Fools’ Day prank release, Satechi isn’t letting shoppers go home empty-handed. Taking *$10 off *orders over $50 when code *APRILFOOLS* has been applied at checkout, you’ll be able to save on a collection of its popular Mac, iPhone, and iPad chargers and accessories. Free shipping is available for all orders locking in the discount. Our top pick is Satechi’s Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station for* $49.99*. Down from its $60 going rate, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $1 and marks one of the best prices to date.



This multi-device charger from Satechi delivers a space to refuel up to five different devices at a time. Dock5 kicks things off with an integrated 10W Qi pad as well as dual USB-A slots and a pair of 20W USB-C ports to round out the package. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.



