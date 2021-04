April Fools’ Day is here and while many companies are taking a break from jokes for a second year, we’re seeing a return to the tradition for 2021. From Satechi’s Cybermouse to a new app to give your M1 Mac the fan noise of an Intel Mac, MKBHD’s best ever “Mac” review to Final Cut Pro on Apple Watch, and more, check out this year’s April Fools’ Day pranks from tech companies.



