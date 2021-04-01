On Apple’s 45th birthday, here are some of the most memorable moments in the company’s history

45 years ago today Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne founded Apple Computer. Today it’s the most valuable brand on planet earth and is valued at more than two trillion dollars. It commands culture, cultivates creativity, and defies norms. It’s a company unlike any other. It’s easy to forget how we got here, so I periodically like to take a look back at Apple’s rollercoaster ride of a tapestry.



