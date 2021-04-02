What you can and can't do once vaccinated that the CDC guidelines don't tell you
Published
Steer clear of large gatherings if you live with unvaccinated people. Bigger groups are fine if all members have been vaccinated.Full Article
Published
Steer clear of large gatherings if you live with unvaccinated people. Bigger groups are fine if all members have been vaccinated.Full Article
KDKA's Jessica Guay has more on the guidelines from the CDC.
If you’ve ever wondered if you can drink alcohol after or before getting the vaccine or in-between doses, here’s what you..