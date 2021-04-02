iPhone 13 Matte Black Previews New iPhone Launching in September

Apple is projected to take the wraps off the new iPhone 13 in September this year, and one of the first changes that have been making the headlines lately concerns a new color that could be added to the lineup. It’s matte black, an option that Apple originally offered on the iPhone 7 and which people really loved. Renderings created by designer Ian Zelbo and shared on Twitter provide us with an early look at this matte black version of the iPhone 13, though the concepts are based on the iPhone 12 Pro with no other visual changes. All iPhone 13 models landing in September At this point, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are offered in five aluminum finishes, namely blue, green, black, white, and (PRODUCT)RED. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, on the other hand, can be ordered with a choice of four stainless steel versions, including graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue. According to people familiar with the matter, the entire iPhone 13 ...