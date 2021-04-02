LEGO expands its brick-built NASA collection with upcoming Ulysses Space Probe set
Published
The LEGO Group kicked off April by officially launching its new Space Shuttle Discovery set yesterday, and now we’re getting additional details on the upcoming Ulysses Space Probe add-on creation. Delivering a secondary payload for builders to deploy in their brick-built NASA diorama, the promotion kit is slated to be launching in the near future and assembles yet another piece of space exploration history. Head below for all of the details.
more…