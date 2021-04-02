Save $205 and stay fit without leaving home with this sprinter cycle exercise bike at $695

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Asuna 6100 Sprinter Cycle Exercise Bike for *$694.87 shipped*. Down from its normal going rate of $900 or so, today’s discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This bike features a 37-pound flywheel belt-drive mechanism that “offers less maintenance and silent pedaling every time.” The dual-sided pedals can fit standard fitness shoes or SPD cleats, depending on what you’re wearing. It also features a tablet holder so that way you can tune into your favorite YouTube channel, read a Kindle book, or even attend a virtual fitness class. Rated 4/5 stars.



more…