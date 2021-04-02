ORIA’s 86-in-1 precision screwdriver kit is down to a new low at just $19.50 on Amazon

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 86-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for *$19.49 Prime shipped* with the code *HA11WZBHJ* at checkout. For comparison, it goes for $37 normally and today’s deal is the best price that we’ve tracked since September. If you’re someone who handles fixing devices on the regular, either for family or yourself, having a precision screwdriver set is a must. This kit includes just about every screwdriver bit you’d need, as well as pry tools, tweezers, and more, allowing you to easily repair small electronics. Plus, it all comes inside of a neat organizational case to keep things always at the ready. Rated 4.6/5 stars at Amazon where it’s a #1 best-seller.



